Focus on upcoming events, call on CWG participation to be taken by federation: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya has started training again and his focus is back on the wrestling mat. After his podium finish in Tokyo, the star wrestler was engaged in many events once he returned to India.



"I am out from the celebration mode and I have started my practice long back and now all focus is on upcoming events. Soon I will be back on the field properly as there will be so many events coming and I will take part in them," Ravi Dahiya told ANI.

Notably, Ravi didn't take part in the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway.

"Yes, I missed that opportunity as you saw being included in the preparation for the Olympics was so tough and I stayed away from my family too long. So, after coming back from the Olympics, I spent my time with family because it's important also. World Wrestling Championships is coming every year and I will take part next year and win a medal," he added.

On being asked about taking part in the Commonwealth Games next year as Hockey India has said the men's and women's hockey team won't take part, he said: "This decision will be taken by our federation, we will follow the instructions of our federation. Whatever they decide we will follow that."

Ravi was attending the 'Shiksha Na Ruke' event in Delhi, which is a Smile Foundation initiative that is providing underprivileged children access to continuous learning. Despite everything, they have not given up on education, they continue to dream.

Through the Shiksha Na Ruke initiative, Smile Foundation has been making an effort to help less privileged children continue their education through a blended learning approach during the pandemic. (ANI)