Folarin Balogun signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

London [Arsenal], April 26 (ANI): Folarin Balogun on Monday signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal and committed his future to the club.



The 19-year-old striker, who signed as a scholar in July 2017 having been at the club since he was nine years old, has continued his impressive development this season, making his first-team debut and scoring his first goals at the senior level.

Known as Flo among his teammates, the academy graduate has scored twice from his six first-team appearances this season, with both goals coming in the Europa League group stage, away at Molde and Dundalk.

The New York-born striker, who has represented both the USA and England at youth level, has also continued to make an impact in the academy this season, scoring eight goals from his 18 appearances in the PL2 and EFL Trophy.

"We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season. He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on matchdays," manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

"He has given us glimpses with the performances and of course with his two goals already for the first team. The hard work starts here for Flo and we are all looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come," he added.

Technical director Edu said: "It's great that Flo will continue to be with us. He is a very promising young talent and has already shown so much quality in his performances. We are all looking forward to working with him during his continued development in the coming years." (ANI)





