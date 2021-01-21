Football Delhi announces scholarships for u-16 players

Further, during each calendar year, only two meritorious footballers -- a junior boy and girl -- will be identified based on their football skills and academic achievements for a scholarship.

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Football Delhi (Delhi Soccer Association), in association with Crayons Academy for Skills Excellence (CASE), has announced under-16 award scholarships for young footballers.

The eligibility criteria will require the players to have played in the sub-junior and junior open national level by representing their respective states and a minimum academic eligibility will be required as well.

The two selected students/football players who get selected for the scholarship will not be charged a professional fee from CASE & Football Delhi.

Football Delhi has appointed CASE as partners for college sports admission advisors and mentors for young and aspiring football players from the Delhi/NCR.

Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran stated that "playing college sports is a unique way of combining education with high-level of competitive sports. This gives a player international exposure without any compromise on education".

"The partnership with CASE is aimed towards Football Delhi's commitment to provide holistic development to young footballers in Delhi/NCR," he said.

