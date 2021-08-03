Football Delhi launches 37-Plus League on Chhetri's 37th birthday

The 37 Plus League, meant for players over 37 years of age, was opened by KB Chhetri, father of Sunil Chhetri, on Tuesday.

Since 2018, Football Delhi is celebrating Delhi Football Day to honour Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on his birthday.

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Football Delhi on Tuesday celebrated Delhi Football Day by launching the 37 Plus League, meant for players over 37 years of age.

"Keeping fit is important and it is good that retired players are getting the opportunity to be part of a league," said Sunil Chhetri in a video message.

"We are greatly honoured to launch this League in the honour of Sunil Chhetri and with this league we want to create a holistic scenario for football development in Delhi where there are football activities for all age group, from 4+ to 70+," said Shaji Prabhakaran, the president of Football Delhi.

The inaugural match was played between Old Stars and Vikas Puri Football Club at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex.

The inaugural edition of the 37 Plus League features of 21 teams in three groups. It will be played on league-cum-knockout format and will continue until the end of October.

--IANS

kh/qma