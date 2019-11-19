Football Delhi launches Academy Accreditation and Licensing System

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) In a bid to improve football, professionalise the set-up and to reach out to every stakeholder in the Delhi and NCR region, Football Delhi becomes the first State-level Football Association in India to implement the Academy Accreditation and Licensing System.

This is an effort to ensure that every small football academy in the city, including schools and NGOs operating football training centres in NCR, is boosted and benefitted as Football Delhi looks to spread the sport further.

From November 23, the system will be operational and all the details will be available online on the official website. Objective and transparent criteria are being devised to grant licenses to academies and make them a valuable part of the football structure in Delhi.

A strict licensing system will be employed so that standards are met and a standardised and professional set-up is created with a bottom-up approach. While the academies will be eligible to fill in forms online and apply for accreditation, a physical visit and evaluation by Football Delhi will complete the process.

"With academy accreditation and licensing system, we are making an attempt to make academies an integral part of the football structure in Delhi. With all the details available on the website, academies will reach out to us and our reviewer will evaluate and monitor the academies. If they meet the standardised protocols, they will be granted immediate accreditation and license. However, if they fail to, they will be handheld to reach the desired criteria," said Shaji Prabhakaran, President of Football Delhi.

"The goal is not to segregate but to integrate so that football can spread to every nook and corner and every academy is an equal stakeholder in the developmental process," he added.

Once it starts, the system will also help parents to take an informed decision for shortlisting an academy for their children as there will be a certain set transparent standard which would be reflected in academy star ratings.

There will be three categories of licenses or star ratings (1 to 3 star ratings). Star 3 rating means these academies are the best in Delhi and they will have certain standard in the following areas: coaching staff, facility, medical and safety, child protection policy, calendar of activities, programme, gender equality, and also link with registered football clubs of Delhi.

