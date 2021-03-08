Football Delhi starts 'Gift A Ball' drive for poor girls

During the launch event, dignitaries and members of Football Delhi gifted footballs to more than 200 girls present on the occasion from underprivileged families.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) To celebrate International Women's Day with a specific purpose and impact football development in Delhi, Football Delhi on Monday launched 'Gift A Ball' campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex here.

The objective of the campaign is to promote football among girls, especially among underprivileged background. This initiative will also attempt to encourage football loving population in India to gift balls and turn this as a movement where gifting footballs to girls becomes a trend.

Former India captain Baichung Bhutia said that it was a great opportunity to launch #GiftABall Campaign on International Women's day.

"Over the years, we have seen many positive changes in Delhi and it is one of them. I wish all the players to do well in future," he said.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said developing women's football in Delhi is one of the top priorities for the association.

"We wanted to celebrate International Women's Day with a message which would encourage more girls to play football and with this campaign, we wanted to reinforce our commitment towards women's football. We are targeting to gift 5,000-10,000 footballs and we urge everyone to be part of this campaign and support us to make more girls play football," he said.

Football Delhi also launched a crowd funding campaign from Monday to fund the 'Gift A Ball' initiative. Funds generated from the crowd funding will be used entirely to gift footballs to underprivileged girls. For crowd funding campaign Football Delhi is using 'Fuel A Dream' platform as it is one of the most transparent platforms for crowd funding campaigns.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju launched the campaign.

