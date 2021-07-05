Football Delhi to launch '37 Plus League' on August 3

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) : Football Delhi will launch the '37 Plus League', involving retired players, from August 3 this year to mark the 37th birthday of Indian team striker Sunil Chhetri.

Football Delhi has been celebrating Chhetri's birthday as 'Delhi Football Day' since 2018.

Football Delhi, following its executive committee meeting on July 4, issued a statement, saying, "As Indian national team captain, Sunil Chhetri, is turning 37 on 3rd August 2021, we named the league '37 Plus League' in his honour. This league will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, lasting 8-10 weeks with 8-10 teams."