Football Delhi to launch mental health campaign on May 29

FD said in a statement on Wednesday that there was a growing concern about the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the football fraternity and 'Mind Goals' is an effort to facilitate the mental wellbeing of the people associated with the game.

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Football Delhi (FD), the governing body of the sport, will launch a mental health campaign called 'Mind Goals', for the football fraternity here from May 29 till August 15.

"We at Football Delhi are concerned about the impact of this situation on the mental health of our football fraternity. Referees, players, coaches, officials, administrators and fans are missing the action on the field, and are not able to utilise their talent fully, as they sit out at home," said FD president Shaji Prabhakaran.

"This has propelled a sense of frustration and helplessness. We at FD are committed to address and tackle these challenges of our people."

Prabhakaran said that this "alarming situation" had triggered a feeling of helplessness, isolation, grief, anxiety, depression, and overall stress-related challenges resulting in "exponentially increased" demand for health-support services.

FD will hold a series of expert talks on the issue.

The key objectives of 'Goal Minds' would be to create awareness in the fraternity about mental health, educating them about coping mechanisms and encouraging constructive mind-set.

--IANS

akm/qma