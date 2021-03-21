Football Delhi Women's League starts March 22

There will be three matches on the opening day -- one at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex and two at the Ambedkar Stadium. A total of 20 teams will be playing against each other in four pools.

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Football Delhi Women's League starts on Monday, with the final scheduled for April 10.

The competition will be played on a league-cum-knock out format with the league stage, which ends on April 4, being followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and the title clash. Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said that the top two teams in the league stand a chance of playing in the Indian Women's League.

"A record number of teams are participating in the women's league, the biggest state level women's league as far number of teams are concerned, which is an excellent situation for the growth of women's football in the capital city," said Prabhakaran.

"There is tremendous excitement among the women players to be part of this league. The clubs deserve compliments for encouraging girls and giving these players competitive experience," he added.

--IANS

rkm/arm