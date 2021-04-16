Football Olympian Ahmed Hussain no more

Ahmed Hussain made his debut against Bulgaria on December 7, 1956 and went on to make 11 appearances for India. He was also part of the India team, which finished fourth at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Football Olympian Ahmed Hussain, who was a member of the India team which finished fourth at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, died on Friday. He was 89.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president, Praful Patel, in his condolence message said, "It is sad to hear that Mr. Ahmed Hussain is no more. I share the grief."

AIFF general secretary, Kushal Das said, "Mr. Ahmed Hussain was a very talented defender who played with repute at the international and domestic level. My condolences to his family."

On the domestic front, Hussain represented both Hyderabad and Bengal in the Santosh Trophy, and won it on four occasions.

He also played for Mohammedan Sporting and created history when his side became the first Indian team to win the Aga Khan Gold Cup in Dhaka in 1960. Hussain also won the Rovers Cup with Mohammedan Sporting in 1959.

