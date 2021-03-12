Football referee urinates on field, caught on camera

Brasilia, March 12 (IANS) There have been head-butts, fouls and even blood on a football field before, but not urine.

However, all that changed after a football referee was caught on camera relieving himself in the centre circle of the playing field ahead of a local match in Brazil.

Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim peed without pulling his shorts down before the start of the Copa de Brasil meeting between Boavista and Goias on Thursday.