Ford Trophy: Northern Districts score 289/7 in final

Christchurch: Katene Clarke scored 82 of 104 balls (7x4s, 1x6) to help Northern Districts to 289 for seven wickets in 50 overs against Canterbury in the day/night final of the Ford Trophy limited overs competition at Hagley Oval here on Saturday.

The other major contributors were captain Joe Carter, who made 70 off 86 balls, and Colin de Grandhomme, who chipped in with a quick-fire 37-ball 57