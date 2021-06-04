Foreign athletes invited for India's Inter-State Championships

"Athletes from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei have been invited for the Inter-State competition, scheduled to be held in Patiala," the AFI said in a statement on Friday.

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is inviting athletes from Asian countries for the 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships -- the last opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games -- to be held from June 25-29 in Patiala.

The AFI will organise the Inter-State competition at two venues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are planning Inter-State competition very carefully due to the pandemic. To avoid large gatherings at one place, we have decided to host the competition at two different locations -- NIS [National Institute of Sports] Campus and Punjabi University grounds in Patiala," said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

AFI will conduct 24 events at NIS Campus while 19 events will be held at Punjabi University grounds.

"All the mandatory standard operating procedures will be strictly followed and we are not going to provide accommodation to the teams," said Sumariwalla.

The competition will be the last opportunity for the athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Game, scheduled to begin on July 23.

--IANS

nns/qma