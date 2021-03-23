Foreign Olympic volunteers not allowed to enter Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (IANS) Foreign volunteers will not be allowed to serve in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games this summer, a countermeasure against Covid-19, the organisers said.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Monday that foreign volunteers with "special skills" necessary for the smooth running of the Olympics and Paralympics might retain their positions and enter Japan under special entry rules, Xinhua news reports.