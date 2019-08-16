Former batsman VB Chandrasekhar dies of heart attack at 57

New Delhi: Cricket fraternity on Thursday offered condolences on the demise of former India batsman VB Chandrasekhar, who died at the age of 57 in Chennai.



A Tamil Nadu Cricket Association official told ESPNcricinfo that he died of a heart attack.



Chandrasekhar was an aggressive opening batsman and played a vital role in the Tamil Nadu's second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88.



Chandrasekhar played seven ODIs for India and also featured in 81 first-class matches.



"Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since the very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family," Suresh Raina tweeted.





"Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of my good friend VB Chandrashekar. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP," VVS Laxman tweeted.





"Shocked! to hear about #VBChandrasekhar sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. #OmShanti," Pragyan Ojha tweeted.



"BCCI regrets to inform that former India opener VB Chandrasekhar is no more. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans," BCCI tweeted.



"Very sad to hear the news of VB Chandrasekhar passing away. He was supposed to work the @TNPremierLeague final tonight. Sad times at Chepauk this evening," Scott Styris tweeted.





