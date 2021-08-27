Toggle navigation
Sify.com
OLYMPICS
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
IND IN ENG
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Olympics
Others
Bawarchi
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Sports
Cricket
Former cricketer Kirti Azad backs under-pressure Kohli
Former cricketer Kirti Azad backs under-pressure Kohli
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Fri, Aug 27th, 2021, 13:21:04hrs
By
Chetan Sharma
Latest Features
India's house of cards - shot out for 78 at Headingley!
In pics: Incredible India's emotional victory against England at Lord's
KL Rahul gets on Lord's Honours Board, Rohit Sharma misses out
Tokyo Olympics: Tribute to India's Super Seven
India's near misses at Tokyo Olympics