Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail; reports

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was reportedly arrested by the Hansi Police in Haryana on Saturday in a case lodged against him for using a casteist slur against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

According to reports, Yuvraj was interrogated for three hours before being released on interim bail. "Yuvraj Singh was arrested under section 153A and section 505 of the Indian Penal Code," it said.