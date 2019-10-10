Former goalkeeper Cech signs for Ice Hockey League team

"I hope I can help this young team achieve their goals," Cech, 37, was quoted as saying by BBC.

"After 20 years of professional football, this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."

Andy Hemmings, Guildford's head coach said: "The signing of Petr is massive for the Phoenix, he is a great guy who trains hard and I cannot wait to see him make his debut."

Guildford Phoenix play in the second tier of British ice hockey.

Cech made 124 appearances for the Czech Republic and has won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League during his time as a footballer in England. "Some people seem to think I've changed my job. No I didn't," Cech said in a post on Twitter. "Luckily my job at Chelsea doesn't stop me in my spare time from playing the game I loved as a kid and which I've been playing for years. While being a professional footballer I couldn't play the game for obvious reasons. Now I can."