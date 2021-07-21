Former hockey players praise sport's new web-based portal 'Heroes Connect'

'Heroes Connect' has been designed to encourage players who represented India at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games among others to create and initiate constructive discussions on the platform.

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Several former hockey players, including forward Sabu Varkey and women's team goalkeeper Helen Mary, have praised 'Heroes Connect', a new web-based responsive platform designed to encourage former and current Indian players to initiate discussions around the sport.

All the former and current players, who have played for India, can register their profiles on the platform.

"It's a beautiful initiative. I am not in touch with many of the players I have played along with, so this is a very good platform, where I can get their contact numbers and connect back with them and speak to them. Recently, I was searching for the contact details of my teammates, and luckily, Hockey India just launched it, so I feel this will help me get in touch with my former teammates," said Varkey, who was part of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics squad.

Former India women's team defender Deepika, who was a part of the 2016 Rio Olympics team, said that, "Never imagined players will have their own engagement platform. Heroes Connect platform will build a strong hockey community, and I am happy to be a part of it."

Former India women's team goalkeeper Helen Mary said, "It's really good to see that Indian hockey players will have their own platform, wherein we can communicate with each other. It's a great initiative, and a great opportunity for the former and current India players to connect with each other."

