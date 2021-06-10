Former India boxer Dingko Singh passes away; Kiren Rijiju, Vijender Singh pay tribute

Regarded as one of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dingko had clinched a gold medal at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, condoled the demise of Dingko and credited the boxer for sparking a craze for the sport in India."I'm deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko," Rijiju tweeted.India's professional boxing superstar Vijender Singh said Dingko's life's journey and struggle forever remain a source of inspiration for the upcoming generations."My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning," Vijender tweeted.Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also mourned the demise of the ace boxer on Thursday."I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri N Dingko Singh earlier in the morning today. A Padma Shri awardee, Dingko Singh was one of the most outstanding boxers Manipur has ever produced. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," Biren Singh tweeted.Dingko Singh had tested positive for coronavirus in May 2020 but the former boxer recovered soon. Last year in April, Dingko was airlifted from Imphal to the national capital for his liver cancer treatment. (ANI)