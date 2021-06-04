Former India hockey left-winger Usman Khan passes away

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Former India hockey player Usman Khan has passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer, Hockey India announced on Friday. The stylish left-winger was 76.

Khan is survived by three sons and a daughter, and was based in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh.

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, he was a stylish left winger. He played hockey at the Madrasi Azam Ground before shifting to Kolkata and joining the Customs. In Kolkata, Khan played for the Calcutta Customs and also represented Bengal in the National Championships for several years.