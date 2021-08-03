Former India internationals hail AIFF's medical support policy

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Former Indian footballers hailed All India Football Federation's initiative to come up with a support system for football players and technical staff who have served Indian national teams, and may require support related to hospitalisation costs, or grants to their families in case of the footballer's death -- all with an aim to move forward together.



Syed Nayeemuddin, had captained India to a bronze medal in the 1970 Asian Games, and also later went on to coach the national team. Speaking on the initiative, he said: "This move will breathe new energy and new life into the former Internationals. With the help of the financial aid from AIFF, they will be able to expedite their medical expenses."

Another former Blue Tigers captain, Brahmanand Sankhwalker feels that "it is important to not forget the people who have served the country faithfully."

"I am very happy that the AIFF devised a policy to help former footballers, officials, referees and technical staff. We must never forget that these people have made plenty of sacrifices and served the country," he said. "It is our duty to take care of them. Medical costs can sometimes become a huge burden. It's great that the AIFF will lend a helping hand."

Former India midfielder Victor Amalraj also hailed the latest move by the football governing body. "I am very happy that AIFF has decided to take up this policy. There are many former players who need the help, and I am sure they will all welcome it. The amount of response I have got from everyone has been amazing," said Amalraj. (ANI)

