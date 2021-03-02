Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Madan Lal, who was an integral part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983, on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Lal, 69, took the vaccine at the Jeewan hospital and nursing home. The former India pacer was "proud" to get the jab and praised the "organised and well-handed" procedure employed in the hospital.

"In the fight against Covid -19 .. I'm vaccine strong!!! "Proud to get the Jab ". Organized and well handled at Jeewan hospital and nursing home !!" Lal tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Shastri, 58, got the jab at the Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination -- for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities -- began on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other political leaders, got vaccinated on the first day.

Shastri is currently with the Indian cricket team participating in a four-match Test series against England.

Virat Kohli's men are 2-1 up in the series, having won the third Test, played with the pink ball, by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium here last week. The fourth and final Test of the series is slated to begin on Thursday.

India requires only a draw in the fourth game in order to seal their berth in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to be played at the Lord's, London from June 18-22. New Zealand has already secured a spot in the WTC final. (ANI)

