Former kabaddi body president Gehlot dies

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Janardhan Singh Gehlot, a former president of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), died in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The sports administrator, who was in his 80s, is survived by wife and two sons.

Gehlot was the founder president of the International Kabaddi Federation. He was also president of the AKFI for 28 years. But after he became life president of the AKFI in 2013, the sport was mired in controversy.