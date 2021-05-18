Former Man Utd forward Eric Cantona inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Manchester [UK], May 18 (ANI): Former Manchester United star player Eric Cantona has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.



Cantona had joined the club from rivals Leeds United in 1992 and became a talismanic figure at Old Trafford, helping Alex Ferguson's Reds to win four of the first five Premier League titles.

"I am very happy and very proud but, at the same time, I am not surprised. I would've been surprised not to be elected," Cantona told PremierLeague.com.

Cantona scored 70 goals and provided 56 assists in 156 Premier League matches for Leeds United and Man Utd, earning him the nickname "The King" among Man Utd fans.

"I played football, I loved football, I dreamed about football as a kid. Playing in England was a dream, it was a dream for everybody, playing for the Premier League," the Frenchman said.

"I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans," he added.

Cantona has joined previous inductees Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry in receiving the league's highest individual honour. The Frenchman retired from football on this day in 1997 at the age of 30.

"We won and we really enjoyed, and it was the football I dreamed about because Manchester United, it's a club where they want to win things but in a good way. It was like this in the time of Matt Busby, it's the identity and philosophy of this club," said Cantona. (ANI)

