Former Manchester United defender Valencia retires

The 35-year-old Valencia made the decision after playing just 15 matches in almost six months for Mexican side Queretaro.

Quito (Ecuador), May 13 (IANS) Former Manchester United and Ecuador player Antonio Valencia on Thursday announced his retirement from football because of chronic knee problems.

"It is a tough decision. I feel mentally strong, I feel good, but there is something that is not right with my body, and that's my knee," he told a virtual news conference, Xinhua reports.

"It is time to say thanks to this beautiful sport. If I've let anybody down, I apologise. I've always tried to give my all for my country."

Valencia was capped 99 times for Ecuador's national team in a career that included a decade at Manchester United as well as spells with Villarreal, Wigan Athletic and LDU Quito, among other clubs.

--IANS

rkm/kh