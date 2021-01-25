Former NRL boss Greenberg appointed as CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association

Melbourne [Australia], January 25 (ANI): Former National Rugby League (NRL) chief executive Todd Greenberg has been appointed as the CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).



Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim CEO on Monday congratulated Greenberg on his appointment as CEO of the ACA

"The role of CEO at the Australian Cricketers' Association CEO is an incredibly important one, and on behalf of Cricket Australia, I would like to congratulate Todd Greenberg on his appointment," Hockley said in an official statement.

"Todd's experience in administering the National Rugby League will bring valuable insights that will undoubtedly benefit cricket. We welcome Todd back to cricket, where he both played first-grade cricket for Randwick and worked at Cricket NSW, and I look forward to working with him as we complete this summer of cricket and look ahead to 2021-22, which will feature men's and women's Ashes series," he further said.

"I would also like to congratulate and thank Joe Connellan for his contribution as Interim CEO of the ACA during what has been an incredible summer of cricket and acknowledge Alistair Nicholson who made such a significant contribution and leaves a strong legacy from his time at the ACA," Hockley added.

Last week, India beat Australia in their own den in the fourth and final Test to seal the series 2-1. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian side defeated Australia at The Gabba.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

