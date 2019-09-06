Former Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir dies of cardiac arrest at 63

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore on Friday.

Qadir's son Salman Qadir confirmed the demise of the iconic cricketer. The former star was shifted to Services Hospital after the heart attack but he could not survive, Dawn reported.



Condoling the demise of former player, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted, "PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends."



Qadir was known as the dancing bowler due to his peculiar bowling style. He had played 67 Test matches in which he scalped 236 wickets while in 104 ODIs he bagged 132 wickets.

He played his last international match as ODI against Sri Lanka in 1993. (ANI) Condoling the demise of former player, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted, "PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends."Qadir was known as the dancing bowler due to his peculiar bowling style. He had played 67 Test matches in which he scalped 236 wickets while in 104 ODIs he bagged 132 wickets.He played his last international match as ODI against Sri Lanka in 1993. (ANI)