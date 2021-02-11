Former Queensland pacer Greg Rowell nominated for Cricket Australia Board

Brisbane [Australia], February 11 (ANI): Former Queensland and Australia A pacer Greg Rowell has been nominated by the Queensland Cricket for the one remaining vacant spot on the Cricket Australia Board.



QC Chairman Chris Simpson on Wednesday announced that Tuesday night's Queensland Board meeting, which was held in Toowoomba, saw Directors endorsing the recommendation from the QC Nominations Committee that Rowell be put forward to Cricket Australia to fill the position left vacant when Michael Kasprowicz resigned in July last year.

Alongside the former New South Wales premier Mike Baird and the ex-WACA deputy chair Vanessa Guthrie, Rowell will fill the vacancies left by Kasprowicz, the retired Bendigo Bank chair Jacquie Hey and the additional tenth spot added to the CA board last year.

Rowell played first-class cricket for NSW, Queensland and Tasmania and was a member of Australia 'A' one-day team that famously played against Australia in a World Series Final in 1994-95.

Simpson said Rowell was the unanimous choice of the Board once his nomination was tabled.



"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the nominations committee for the hard work they did working through a large number of applications for the role,'' he said in a statement.



"It was a lengthy and thorough process and the Board was very pleased when Greg was proposed. He has a deep and passionate interest in all aspects of the game, from grassroots to the elite. Wests have been one of the leaders in women's cricket for instance, and they have worked hard to be a leader within their community.



"Greg was widely respected for his dedication and skill as a player, and his tenacity in overcoming adversity and injuries as a fast bowler was much admired by his teammates and peers like," he added. (ANI)