Former Saurashtra cricketer Ambapratasinhji Jadeja dies of COVID-19

Rajkot, Jan 4 (IANS) Former Saurashtra cricketer Ambapratasinhji Jadeja passed away here on Tuesday due to COVID-19, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said. He was 69.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association are deeply saddened on the sad demise of Saurashtra's yesteryears' cricketer late Shri Ambapratapsinhji Jadeja. He passed away today early morning at Valsad fighting hard battle against Covid-19," SCA said in a media statement.