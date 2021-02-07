Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley passes away

St John's [Antigua], February 7 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday condoled the demise of former Windies pacer Ezra Moseley, who passed away in his native Barbados. He was 63.



Moseley, a fast bowler, played two Test matches against England in 1990 and also nine ODIs between 1990 and 1991. He had an outstanding professional career with Glamorgan in English County Cricket and in South Africa for Eastern Province and Northern Transvaal.

Overall, he played 76 matches and took 279 wickets at an average of 23.31 runs per wicket. He also took 102 wickets in 79 List A matches.

He was the assistant coach when the West Indies Women's team won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India in 2016 and was the current coach of the Barbados Women's team.

"It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of Ezra Moseley, earlier today, with the tragic news coming out of Barbados. The entire CWI family is deeply saddened. Ezra was one of our region's premier fast bowlers from the late '70s through the '80s and into the early '90s when he went on to play for the West Indies after playing professionally in the Caribbean, England, and South Africa," Jimmy Adams, CWI's Director of Cricket said in an official release.

"After his playing days were over Ezra continued to serve cricket in the region by coaching at the junior levels in Barbados and moving into positions with our international Women's team. On behalf of CWI I want to extend our sincere condolences to his family and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers at this time," he added.

Deandra Dottin, West Indies Women's team all-rounder said Moseley was a very good coach who helped the players in every department of the game.

"Moseley was a very good cricket coach who helped the players in all departments and he was a great team player. As a member of the Barbados team, we benefited from his coaching and advice and also when he was our coach with the West Indies team. It's a really sad day to see him gone. He did a fantastic job for the players and the game. He was a wonderful man," said Dottin. (ANI)

