Former West Indies skipper Richie Richardson to be match referee for SL series

St John's [Antigua], March 3 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI), on behalf of the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Wednesday announced the match officials for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.



The two teams will play all three formats, starting with the T20I which begins on Wednesday night (local time) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

Former West Indies Test captain Sir Richie Richardson will be the ICC match referee for all matches to be played at CCG and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua.

The team of match officials will comprise Joel Wilson, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, as well as Gregory Brathwaite, Nigel Duguid, Leslie Reifer jr, and Patrick Gustard, who are all members of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires.

The Test series will have special significance for Wilson and Brathwaite. Wilson will stand in his first Test match in the Caribbean. He has so far officiated in 19 Tests, 66 ODIs and 26 T20Is. Brathwaite will stand in his first Test match. He has so far officiated in 44 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

"We have worked over the years to improve the standard of cricket in all areas. It is a just reward for the match officials to be recognised for their hard work by being a part of an all-West Indian match officials team," said Roland Holder, CWI's senior manager of cricket operations in an official statement.

After the T20I series, West Indies will shift focus towards the 50-over format. The first ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played on March 10. (ANI)

