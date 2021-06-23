Former West Indies skipper Sammy becomes CWI board member

St. John's (Antigua), June 23 (IANS) Former West Indies skipper, Daren Sammy has become a member of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board of Directors, following his appointment as an independent non-member director by the CWI Board.

The 37-year-old is the first international cricketer from his native Saint Lucia where the national stadium has been named in his honour.

Sammy is an awardee of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II, and a Goodwill Ambassador for St. Lucia. He is also the current head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and a Cricket Consultant for the St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"Sammy's appointment to the CWI Board of Directors is in keeping with two of the fundamental principles which have guided CWI's improvement strategy for the past two years -- increased utilisation of regional technical expertise and the implementation of a Cricket First Policy. It is expected that Mr. Sammy's appointment will add a fresh and more youthful perspective, as well as a high level of updated cricket know-how to enhance the existing expertise in the CWI Board room," said a CWI statement on Tuesday.

"It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI director; this is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field. All my local, regional and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much," said Sammy.

--IANS

akm/dpb