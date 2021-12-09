Former world No. 1 Mauresmo appointed tournament director of French Open

Paris, Dec 9 (IANS) Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo has been appointed as the tournament director of the French Open, said the French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Thursday. The appointment makes Amelie the first woman to lead the proceedings at the clay-court Roland Garros tournament.

"I am very proud to join the Roland-Garros team. I have accepted the position of Tournament Director with clear ambitions. I will carry them out with the same high standards, freedom and passion that have always driven me," said Amelie.