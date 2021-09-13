Former Yorkshire player hints going public with accusations against county club

On September 10, Yorkshire released the eight-page summary of findings and recommendations of an independent panel report after Rafiq made allegations of racism and bullying during his time with the club last summer.

Leeds, Sep 13 (IANS) Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq hinted at going public with accusations against county club Yorkshire, saying that the accusations will be "told to the world" about the club being institutionally racist.

The panel report upheld just seven of Rafiq's 43 allegations, dating back to 2002. It also said there was insufficient evidence to find if the club was institutionally racist. The report acknowledged that Rafiq was subjected to racial harassment and bullying during his time at Yorkshire.

"I always said to the leaders in our game their will be a point/morning where I wake when I ju't can't take it anymore. Not taking it anymo'e won't mean I will leave it and walk away. It will purely mean everything that has happened to date -- from people being dishonest about what took place in return for positions/jobs, to attempts to create evidence -- will be told to the world and let them decide whether YCCC is institutionally racist," wrote Rafiq in his Twitter post on Monday.

Among the allegations that were not upheld from the investigation are claims from Rafiq that he was treated unfairly due to race during his second spell with Yorkshire from 2016 to 2018, and the panel also found no cricketing decisions were made due to his race or religion.

Rafiq's spokesperson responded hours after report was published, describing timing of releasing the report as 'atrocious'.

Rafiq joined Yorkshire as a junior player in 2002 and played for them in two phases, 2008-14 followed by 2016-18. The report mentioned about three instances of racist language used prior to 2010 which amounted to harassment on the grounds of race, while before 2012 a former coach "regularly used racist language". The panel also found no cricketing decisions, like his exit from eleven and subsequent release were made due to his race or religion.

"For all you people who are victims of racist abuse or any type of discrimination, I have tried my upmost best to give you all a voice but unfortunately the system just wants to choke us and finds allies and money to do that. I don't know if we will ever get the respect we deserve or ever be treated the same as our white counterparts in our lifetime. I just hope everything I have put me and my family through will result in me and my grandkids feeling like cricket is a game for everyone. I mention above about a point/morning will come well I think that morning has arrived. I AM DONE!!!!," further wrote Rafiq.

In another post, Rafiq clarified about not walking away from the fight against Yorkshire. "I am no way leaving the fight or walking away from this subject. I am just merely stating I have tried to handle it without it getting as big as it is. I am now looking for the right platform to end my pain by speaking out in full with names, dates and every inch of detail. I need and dese've CLOSURE & it'' clear that won't come because the game wants it to stay as it is & not be welcoming to people from all walks of life."

--IANS

nr/bsk