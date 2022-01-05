Former Zimbabwe cricketer Grant Flower joins Sussex as batting coach

London, Jan 5 (IANS) Former Zimbabwe cricketer Grant Flower has joined Sussex as the new batting coach, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old, Flower replaced Jason Swift, who has decided to leave the club to pursue other opportunities.

After joining Sussex, Flower said, "It gives me great pleasure to be added to the Sussex coaching staff and I can't wait to start. I have been told about the exciting young batters coming through the ranks and am excited to be given the opportunity of hopefully improving them along their journey.