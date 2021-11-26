Formula 1 renews deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2026

Barcelona [Spain], November 26 (ANI): Formula 1 has renewed its deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in a move that will keep the Spanish Grand Prix at the track until 2026.



As part of the deal, improvements to the track and facilities - first used by Formula 1 in 1991, ahead of the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona - will be made ahead of the 2022 race, set to take place on May 22. Part of those upgrades will contribute to the circuit's ambitious sustainability plans.

Speaking of the contract renewal for the track where Lewis Hamilton won a thrilling battle with Max Verstappen earlier this year, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement said: "We are delighted to announce this deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. I want to thank the promoter and the authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona, with improvements that will be made to the track and facilities, and continuing our long history together."

"The teams and drivers always look forward to racing at the circuit and visiting Barcelona, and the Spanish fans will continue to see their national heroes, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz up close," he added. (ANI)



