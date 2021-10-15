Formula 1 to have 23-race season in 2022, no race in China

The hectic schedule that will end just a month before Christmas, has Miami hosting the first of the two races in the United States, as Formula 1 makes another attempt to gain a permanent spot in the American motor racing calendar. The schedule has been approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Monaco, Oct 16 (IANS) The 2022 season of Formula 1 will have a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix races, with the season beginning with Bahrain on March 20 and finishing in Abu Dhabi on November 20.

China misses out once again after the cancellation of races in the last two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will not be included on the 2022 calendar. China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow," the organisers said on Friday.

After starting the season with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20, the Formula 1 caravan will remain in the region for the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah on March 27. This will be followed by the Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne on April 10.

"The 2022 season follows an unprecedented two years for Formula 1 in which the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a revised calendar of 17 races in 2020 and 22 races in 2021 -- a huge achievement given the international nature of the sport," said F1 in a statement.

"It has been fantastic to welcome fans back to events this year, and we will continue to ensure this is done safely and in line with national guidelines.

"The pandemic has continued to present challenges to the 2021 season, but the entire sport has shown its ability to react and adapt to the challenges as they have arisen.

"While we hope the virus recedes further in the coming months for everyone around the world, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and work closely with the promoters and national authorities," the F1 said.

Provisional 2022 Formula 1 calendar:

20 March: Bahrain GP (Sakhir)

27 March: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

10 April: Australia (Melbourne)

24 April: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

8 May: Miami (Miami)

22 May: Spain (Barcelona)

29 May: Monaco (Monaco)

12 June: Azerbaijan (Baku)

19 June: Canada (Montreal)

3 July: United Kingdom (Silverstone)

10 July: Austria (Spielberg)

24 July: France (Le Castellet)

31 July: Hungary (Budapest)

28 August: Belgium (Spa)

4 September: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

11 September: Italy (Monza)

25 September: Russia (Sochi)

2 October: Singapore (Singapore}

9 October: Japan (Suzuka)

23 October: USA (Austin)

30 October: Mexico (Mexico City)

13 November: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

20 November: Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi).

