Formula 1: Turkey to replace Canada for 2021 season

London [UK], April 28 (ANI): Formula 1 on Wednesday confirmed that the Formula 1 Grand Prix Du Canada 2021 will be replaced by the Turkish Grand Prix this season between June 11- 13.



"Due to the ongoing international travel restrictions in place in Canada, it became impossible for Formula 1 to enter the country without a mandatory 14-day quarantine. We are grateful for the efforts of the promoter and the authorities in Canada, Quebec and Montreal in the past few weeks to try and make the race happen and we are pleased to announce a two-year extension to our partnership with the Canadian Grand Prix," Formula 1 said in a statement.

"We will work with the promoter to ensure those with tickets from 2020 and 2021 races get the options of a refund or to transfer their tickets to next year's race and look forward to racing in Canada in 2022," it added.

Turkey will re-join the calendar this season on June 11-13 after an incredible race in 2020.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: "While it is disappointing we cannot be in Canada this season we are excited to confirm that Turkey will host a Grand Prix in 2021 after an amazing race last season. I know all our fans are excited by the dramatic start to the season and Turkey is a great circuit that delivers great battles on the track."

"I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Canada for all of their efforts in recent weeks but the travel situation made our plans impossible. I equally want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for their ongoing willingness to host a Formula 1 race that shows the huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix. We have had very good conversations will all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period," he added. (ANI)

