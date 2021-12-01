Four flights and countless hours in transit later, Ireland women's cricket team back home

The tournament was abandoned due to the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. With not no direct flights available from Harare to Ireland, the players and support staff undertook a multi-leg sequence of flights in order to return home.

Dublin, Dec 1 (IANS) After an arduous journey that included four separate flights and several hours in transit, the Ireland women's cricket squad reached Dublin from Harare where they were participating in the qualifying event for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup.

The team travelled through Windhoek, Namibia, Oman and Qatar, from where they secured a direct flight to Ireland. The flight from Doha landed just before lunchtime (Ireland time) on Tuesday. The players will have to undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine.

The players have also undergone multiple rounds of RTPCR tests before arriving in Dublin.

The Irish Times reported that staying in the hotel is an opt-in decision for those whose living situation makes it difficult to undertake a strict home quarantine. It is not compulsory for anyone to stay in the hotel, though it is expected most of the group will do so.

