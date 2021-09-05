Fourth Test: England openers add unbeaten 77 in chase of 368 vs India

India, earlier, saw important contributions from Shardul Thakur (60 off 72 balls) and Rishabh Pant (50 off 106 balls), who both added 100 for the seventh wicket, and ended up scoring 466 in their second innings.

London, Sep 5 (IANS) England lived to fight another day as openers Haseeb Hameed (batting 43 off 85 balls) and Rory Burns (batting 31 off 109 balls) saw off the early threat from Indian bowlers to end Day 4 at 77/0 while chasing 368 that India had set for them to win.

England had begun well early, picking three wickets including the one of Virat Kohli in the first session as India extended overnight 171-run lead to 230 by lunch.

Post-lunch, however, Thakur and Pant clobbered the England bowling and took the lead beyond 300 with their century stand. The tail wagged further and took the lead past 350.

Indian bowlers found no assistance with only Ravindra Jadeja using the rough and troubling the left-handed Burn a bit. However, the English openers safely steered their team home.

Brief scores: India 191 all out and 466 all out in 148.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61, Shardul Thakur 60, Rishabh Pant 50, K.L. Rahul 46, Virat Kohli 44, Ollie Robinson 2/105, Chris Woakes 3/83, Moeen Ali 2/118) vs England 290 and 77/0 in 32 overs.

