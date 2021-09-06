Fourth Test: India move within 2 wickets of historic win at The Oval

London, Sep 6 (IANS) India moved within two wickets of securing a victory, only their second ever at The Oval, through a sensational bowling performance in the second session of the fifth day's play in the fourth Test here on Monday.

England, who had gone into lunch strongly placed at 131/2, lost six wickets post-lunch as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each to reduce them to 147/6 from 141/2 within the space of 35 balls.