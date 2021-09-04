Fourth Test: Rohit Sharma's ton puts India in control

London, Sep 4 (IANS) Opener Rohit Sharma's maiden overseas century and his important partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and K.L. Rahul helped India wrest initiative and move into driver's seat on the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday.

Sharma, who had scored seven Test centuries before and all of which came in India, added 83 for the first wicket with Rahul (46) and 153 with Pujara (61) to take India into a position from where they can hope to take 2-1 lead in the series which is level at 1-1.