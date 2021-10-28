Fran Wilson announces retirement from international cricket

London [UK], October 28 (ANI): ICC Women's World Cup 2017 winner Fran Wilson has announced her retirement from international cricket.



Wilson, 29, has played 64 times for her country across an 11-year career. She has featured in three World Cups, including being part of the team that lifted the ICC Women's World Cup trophy at Lord's in 2017.

Renowned for her outstanding work in the field - including a particularly memorable catch against the West Indies at Essex in 2019 - her highest score in ODI cricket came in 2019, with a 49-ball 85 against Pakistan.

Wilson will continue to play domestic cricket, in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred.

"I feel incredibly proud to have played for my country for the past 10 years and the time now feels right to step away. I am excited for the challenges that domestic cricket will bring in the next chapter of my playing career," said Wilson in an official release.

"Playing for England pushes you to the limit and I'm grateful for the experiences which have made me better, on and off the pitch. The memories I have made with some amazing teams are ones I will always cherish and I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my England journey," she added.

England Women's Head Coach Lisa Keightley said, "Fran has served her country with distinction for over a decade and she can be very proud of the work she's put in and of what she's achieved. In my time on the job I've really enjoyed working with Fran. She's such a positive influence on the group, she's a real team player, she's very popular, and we'll really miss having her as part of our team."

"It's a very difficult decision to retire from international cricket, but our loss will be the domestic game's gain. Fran has always given everything for England and I know she'll continue to do so in domestic cricket," she added.


