Frank Lampard hails Christian Pulisic after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford

Leeds [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Christian Pulisic saying that if the 21-year-old continued his form then the goals will 'rack up'.

"I love that Christian scored a goal from four yards out. He could have decided not to go the extra mile and that ball flashes across the face and no one gets on the end of it," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.



"If he continues doing that sort of thing then the goals will rack up. His general performance was top as well," he added.

Tammy Abraham scored the opening goal of the match against Watford in Premier League on Saturday. Pulisic then added one more goal to Chelsea's tally, bringing the scoreline to 2-0.

In the 80th minute, Watford was rewarded with a penalty and Gerard Deulofeu made no mistake and handed Watford their first goal in the match. However, they failed to score an equaliser and Chelsea registered a 2-1 win in the match.

Chelsea will now compete against Crystal Palace in Premier League on November 9. (ANI)

