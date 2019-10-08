French club Lyon sack coach Sylvinho

According to an ESPN FC report, after the club's poor showing in recent matches, the management decided to change hands and stem the rot.

Sylvinho's first season in charge of the club started in encouraging fashion with respective comprehensive wins over Monaco and Angers in Ligue 1.

However, Lyon have failed to win a league match, since their only victory coming in a surprise 2-0 Champions League defeat of RB Leipzig in Germany on Wednesday.

Baticle will take temporary charge of the first team, who lost 1-0 to rivals Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Lyon are 14th in the points table with nine points from nine matches. The club will host Dijon on October 19, before a Champions League trip to Portugal to face Benfica.