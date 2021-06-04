French Open: Defending champion Swiatek advances to 3rd round

Swiatek dispatched Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and one minute to progress while Kenin beat American compatriot Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-3.

Paris, June 4 (IANS) On a day when women's section of French Open tennis was highlighted by pullout of Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Iga Swiatek and fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin resumed normal course by winning their second round matches to cruise into third round at French Open.

Poland's Swiatek was emphatic in her win over her Swedish rival, winning 80 percent of her first service points, getting 15 break-points and ending up winning six of those.

She also won 30 of the receiving points.

"From the beginning, I felt like I had a good day today since I woke up, so I knew that, you know, I am going to be in the right mood," the world No. 8 Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

"I just kept that. I did my routines before the match. Then when I was on the court, I just felt the ball perfectly. I felt like I could do anything with it. So I am pretty happy that I had this attitude right now," she added.

Swiatek will face 30th seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in her next round.

Kenin, on the other hand, was stretched by the world No. 203 Baptiste in the first set. The two went neck and neck at 5-5 before Kenin broke at love. She won eight straight points to wrap up the first set and then opened a 4-0 lead in the second set before wrapping up the match.

--IANS

kh/