French Open: Djokovic, Federer progress to third round

Paris [France], June 3 (ANI): Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on Thursday both progressed to the third round of the ongoing French Open.



Djokovic defeated Argentine's Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at Court Suzanne Lenglen while Federer outclassed Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In his match, Djokovic won the first set against Cuevas quite comprehensively and the world number one displayed his A-game, giving his opponent no chance.

The world number one Djokovic continued with his momentum and he marched on in the second set as well and he just needed victory in one more set to wrap up the match in straight sets, without breaking a sweat.

The 34-year-old then went on to win the third set, and as a result, he wrapped up the match in straight sets, progressing to the third round.

On the other hand, Federer was on the top of his game from the very first set and he just dropped two games in the first set, winning it 6-2. However, Cilic made a strong comeback in the second set, and he threw Federer off his game. The Swiss did not have any answers, and as a result, the second-round match was destined to head to at least the fourth set.

The third set also went down to the wire Federer and Cilic, but the former managed to hold his ground and he won the set 7-6, and he was just one set away from progressing to the third round.

Federer then clinched the fourth set, and as a result, he progressed to the next round. (ANI)

