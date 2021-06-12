French Open: Djokovic stuns Nadal, sets up summit clash against Tsitsipas

Paris [France], June 12 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic stunned defending champion Rafael Nadal as he stormed into the men's finals of the ongoing French Open.



Djokovic defeated defending champion Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 in the second men's semi-final here at Court Philipp-Chatrier. Djokovic will now lock horns against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals of French Open on Sunday.

In the first set, the 35-year-old Nadal brought out his A-game to the court and Djokovic had no answers to what was being thrown at him. The Spaniard dropped just three games in the entire set, and he ended up winning it 6-3.

The world number one Djokovic staged a comeback in the second set, and he threw Nadal off his game and in the end, the Serbian ended up winning it 6-3 and this ensured that the match would atleast go into the fourth set.

In the third set there was back and forth action, and at one stage it was levelled at 6-6 and it progressed to a tie breaker. In the end, the world number Djokovic managed to hold his own to win it 7-6.

In the end, Djokovic managed to wrap up the match as he won the fourth set 6-2 and he ended up knocking Nadal out of the tournament.

Earlier on Friday, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to progress to the men's finals of the ongoing French Open.

Tsitsipas defeated sixth seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 here at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The entire match lasted for 3 hours 37 mins. The victory ended Tsitsipas' three-match losing streak in Grand Slam semi-finals. (ANI)

