French Open: Pair of Rohan Bopanna, Franko Skugor reach quarterfinals in men's doubles

Paris [France], June 6 (ANI): India tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor on Sunday reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing French Open.



The pair was slated to square off against Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Arevalo, but Bopanna and his partner were given a walkover after their opponents pulled out of the match.

"#TOPSAthlete @rohanbopanna and his partner #FrankoSkugor have advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open in men's doubles following a walkover from Marcelo Arevalo and Mattwe Middlekoop," the official handle of SAI Media tweeted.

Bopanna and Skugor will now take on the Spanish pair of Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Earlier, Bopanna and Skugor had prevailed 6-4, 7-5 over Frances Tiafo and Nicholas Monroe in the second round match on Thursday. The entire match lasted for one hour and 20 minutes.

Bopanna needs to earn points to improve his rankings. The final rankings on June 10 will be considered for an entry into the Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all progressed to the fourth round of the ongoing French Open.

Later in the day, Serena Williams will be in action in her fourth round match of the ongoing Grand Slam. (ANI)

